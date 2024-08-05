David Makes Man Star Charged With Murder

Akili McDowell, an actor best known for starring in coming-of-age drama David Makes Man, has been charged with killing a man in Texas. Deadline reports that according to Harris County Sheriff's Office records, the 21-year-old was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and theft. In a statement , Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said McDowell had been charged in connection with the shooting death of Cesar Peralta. The 20-year-old was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex on July 20. Witnesses said he had been in a fight with another man, who fled after the shooting.

It's not clear whether McDowell, who is being held on $400,000 bond, knew the victim, People reports. McDowell starred as a teenager growing up in the projects of South Florida in David Makes Man, which ran for two series, starting in 2019, on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network. The New York Times praised his performance as "astounding." He also had roles in Billions and The Astronaut Wives Club. "This is an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy," said his manager, Jonell Whitt, per the AP. (More Houston stories.)