GOP Senators: Trump Had No Plan for Democrats' Switch

Donald Trump and his campaign were surprised by the Democrats' change in their presidential ticket and the resurgence that has followed, said several Republican senators—and it shows. "I think they were caught off guard," said one, adding, "I think there was shock when the Democrats revived [their party] really quickly." Trump's selection of JD Vance as his running mate, a move to counter Biden's strength in Michigan and Pennsylvania, the senator said, indicates the nominee expected the president to be atop the Democratic ticket, per the Hill. Congressional Republicans say Trump should have had a strategy for running against Harris ready to go. Signs of Harris' momentum include: