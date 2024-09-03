Ex-Aide to New York Governor Charged as Agent of China

Some surprise federal charges emerged out of the New York state capital of Albany on Tuesday: A former top aide to Gov Kathy Hochul was charged with acting as an agent of China. Details were still emerging about the allegations involving Linda Sun, who worked in state government for more than a decade until last year. But she allegedly used her influence to block Taiwanese officials from gaining access to state officials while making it easier for Chinese officials to visit, reports the New York Times. Her husband, businessman Chris Hu, faces related money laundering charges.

Sun, 41, acted as "an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain," say prosecutors in a news release, per CNN. Authorities raided the couple's $3.5 million home in Manhasset in July, per the AP.