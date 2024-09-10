SNL Shakes Up Its Cast

Chloe Troast is leaving, and three newcomers are arriving for the 50th season
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2024 2:45 PM CDT
A screen shot of Chloe Troast in a skit.   (YouTube/SNL)

Saturday Night Live will look a bit different for its upcoming 50th season. The show has announced three new "featured players," while three others are leaving, reports Deadline.

  • Leaving: Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, won't return for a second season. "Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn't in the cards." Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson previously announced they were leaving, per People.

  • Arriving: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline are joining the staff as featured players. Padilla made his name with the Groundlings, the Lebanese-American Wakim as a standup comic, and Wickline on the live TikTok show Stapleview, per Variety.
  • Promoted: Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have been promoted from being featured players to the main cast.
