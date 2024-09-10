SNL Shakes Up Its Cast

Saturday Night Live will look a bit different for its upcoming 50th season. The show has announced three new "featured players," while three others are leaving, reports Deadline.
- Leaving: Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, won't return for a second season. "Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn't in the cards." Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson previously announced they were leaving, per People.