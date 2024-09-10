Military: Slain Hostages Were Held in 'Horrific Conditions'

Israel released video Tuesday of the tunnel under Gaza where six hostages were held in grim conditions before they were killed by their Hamas captors. The video shows Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari entering the tunnel, where the roof was too low for him to stand upright, Ynetnews reports. "Let the whole world see the evil and understand the cruelty," he said.

"Horrific" conditions. Hagari said it was difficult to breathe in the narrow tunnel, which was 70 feet underground and stretched for around 120 yards, the AP reports. It was around 5 feet high and 30 inches wide. "They were here in this tunnel in horrific conditions, where there's no air to breathe, where you cannot stand," he said. The video shows bottles of urine and a bucket that had apparently been used as a toilet. Hagari said the tunnel's entrance was concealed in a child's bedroom in Rafah.