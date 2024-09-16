Recruit Dies After 'Medical Crisis' During Training

Prosecutors are investigating the death of a Massachusetts State Police recruit, one day after he became unresponsive during a training exercise. Lt. Sean Quirk told CNN in an email that Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, suffered a "medical crisis" on Thursday while participating in a "defensive tactics training exercise." An onsite medical team responded quickly, Quirk said, and determined that Delgado-Garcia needed urgent hospital care. The recruit's family is having trouble with the official explanation, questioning how a training exercise could inflict fatal injuries, including severe brain trauma. His mother said he was hit and injured, per WBTS .

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Monday that his office can't be impartial in the case because Delgado-Garcia once worked there as a victim witness advocate. Detectives assigned to the office will investigate until Early is able to hand off the case, per WBTS. Delgado-Garcia started training in April and was due to graduate Oct. 9. Col. John E. Mawn Jr. said in a statement that Delgado-Garcia had "displayed all the qualities that would have made him an outstanding Trooper." With family members and classmates surrounding him in the hospital, Delgado-Garcia was administered the oath of office, becoming a trooper, in his last hours.

"Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia was weeks away from graduating from the State Police Academy," said State Police Union President Brian Williams, per WCVB. "I don't think there's words that can express how awful and how tragic the situation is." (More Massachusetts State Police stories.)