Tommy Cash, Who Had a Famous Older Brother, Is Dead

Almost exactly 21 years after his famous older brother died, country singer Tommy Cash has died at age 84, reports Billboard. The Johnny Cash Museum announced the news on Instagram that Tommy Cash died on Friday, a day after the 21st anniversary of Johnny Cash's death in 2003. No cause of death was announced for the younger Cash, who was born in Arkansas and embarked on a music career after serving in the US Army.
"We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash," reads the museum statement. Tommy Cash earned a record deal in the mid-1960s, per USA Today, citing his bio at the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Hits included "One Song Away," "Rise and Shine," and "Six White Horses." The latter song, a tribute to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., reached No. 4 on the country charts. Billboard notes that he also performed with brother Johnny on the 1990 song "Guess Things Happen That Way." (More obituary stories.)