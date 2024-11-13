Kennedy: Trump's Diet Is 'Really, Like, Bad'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abandoned his independent presidential bid to become a Donald Trump supporter—but he's not a supporter of the president-elect's diet. In a post-election interview with podcaster Joe Polish, Kennedy said the food on Trump's campaign plane was like "poison," the New York Times reports. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," he said. "Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison. You have a choice between—you don't have the choice, you're either given KFC or Big Macs. That's, like, when you're lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible."

Trump is also known for his fondness for Diet Coke. Kennedy said Ultimate Fighting Championship chief exec Dana White recently told him that he's known Trump for more than 20 years and he's "never seen him drink a glass of water," even during fighting events that go on for five hours. Kennedy, a longtime critic of processed foods, has said he will work with the Trump administration to "Make America Healthy Again." During his campaign, Trump said he would let Kennedy "go wild" on health care systems," though it's not clear whether he will have any formal role in the administration, the Hill reports.

Kennedy also expressed concerns about Trump's sleeping habits, the Daily Beast reports. "He has this extraordinary energy and the last day we were with him he was up 48 hours, so when he gave his acceptance speech he had been up 48 hours, literally 48 hours with no sleep," Kennedy told Polish. "I could do that a lot when I was a kid, but he does it all the time." (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)