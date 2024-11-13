Alex Jones Could Get Kicked Off Infowars Platform Today

The fate of Alex Jones' media empire was at stake Wednesday, with the Infowars name, production equipment, and other assets up for auction as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Final bids were submitted Friday. Bankruptcy trustees were scheduled to open the bids at 11:30am Eastern and select a winner, but there was no immediate announcement, the AP reports. The auction firms running the sale said there were "no restrictions on the use of any acquired property in the bankruptcy order," meaning it would be up to the winning bidder whether Infowars continued broadcasting, NBC News reports. A source tells CNN that at least one bid, from a Jones ally who wants the conspiracy theorist to keep using the platform, is in the "seven-figure" range.

Infowars could be shut down immediately—or start broadcasting very different information—if it is bought by Jones' detractors. Other assets in the auction include Infowars' social media accounts, a Terradyne armored truck, and a Winnebago motorhome. On his show Monday, Jones said auctioneers were inside the building to check everything was there, the Austin American-Statesman reports. "Now good guys say they're gonna buy it," he said. "If the good guys buy it, Infowars will continue." He said that if "bad guys" won the auction, he would "keep broadcasting until they show up," and then "just drive down the road" from the Austin building and broadcast from another studio he has set up, the AP reports.

The proceeds from the auction will go to Jones' creditors, chiefly the Sandy Hook families he was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in damages to after claiming the school shooting was a hoax. Items not sold Wednesday will be sold at another auction on Dec. 10. Legal proceedings over whether Jones' personal social media accounts can also be auctioned off are ongoing. (More Alex Jones stories.)