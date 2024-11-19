One Tree Hill Actor Dead at 35

Paul Teal, who played closeted actor Josh Avery in seven episodes of One Tree Hill's seventh season on the CW network in 2010, died Friday at age 35. Teal had been battling cancer, his agent confirms to USA Today . His death was first announced by his fiancee Emilia Torello, who had been chronicling their relationship on Instagram since 2022, E! News reports. "Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail," she wrote on the social network Sunday.

Teal was cast on the CW drama by Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the show, when she directed an episode. Lenz met him when they both worked on a musical production of The Notebook, and she was among the many One Tree Hill stars mourning him on social media. "With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part," she wrote. "He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous." Per Teal's own Instagram, he appeared to go on to other acting gigs, including Newsies on stage and Outer Banks on Netflix. (More celebrity death stories.)