Ex of Soldier Who Blew Up Tesla Suspects He Had a TBI

Reports are mounting that the active-duty Green Beret behind the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was likely suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, had received the Bronze Star five times, once for valor under fire. The AP calls his military record "exemplary"—but notes he "struggled with the mental and physical toll of his service, which required him to kill and caused him to witness the deaths of fellow soldiers." A source tells the AP he had recently sought out treatment for depression from the Army. More:
- The AP reports former girlfriend Alicia Arritt, 39, said Livelsberger told her he experienced concussions, significant pain, and exhaustion. Her work at the largest US military medical facility in Europe had her treating troops who had suffered traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs, and she says she saw symptoms of TBI in Livelsberger when they began dating in 2018. "He would go through periods of withdrawal, and he struggled with depression and memory loss," Arritt said. She said he brushed off her suggestions at the time that he seek treatment, saying that if he was found medically unfit he would be prevented from deploying.