Las Vegas Gets Its First Rain in 214 Days

Thursday was a rare rainy day in Las Vegas—the first after 214 dry days. "WE MEASURED," the National Weather Service's Las Vegas office declared in a post on X Thursday morning. The NWS said it recorded 0.01 inches of rain at Harry Reid International Airport, breaking a rainless streak that went back to July 13 last year, NBC News reports. The service said it was only the second time in 88 years that more than 200 days had passed without measurable rain. The longest dry spell was 240 days without rain in 2020, reports the Las Vegas Sun .

In a post Thursday night, the NWS said more than half an inch of rain had fallen at the airport, the most since Labor Day weekend in 2023. The rain is part of a storm system moving across southern Nevada, but it won't reverse drought conditions in the area that are classed as extreme, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "A recent storm and an ongoing atmospheric river are bringing much needed precipitation to central and southern California and Nevada," meteorologists at National Integrated Drought Information System said in an update Thursday. "This will mitigate some of the most acute drought impacts, but drought conditions will remain." (More Las Vegas stories.)