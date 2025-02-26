With Murder House Demolished, Prosecutors Turn to a Model

The house in which four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in 2022 has been torn down , but no matter: Prosecutors plan to present at trial a 3D model of the three-story home that will be built by the FBI. "This model will consist of three levels which can be removed by level to show the interior layout of the residence," prosecutors write in a filing made public Tuesday, per NBC News . They argue the reconstruction of the King Road house in Moscow, complete with walls and doors, will "aid witnesses in their testimony."

Families of two of the victims had tried to delay the home's demolition, noting the possibility that more evidence might be collected. But prosecutors said they'd gathered enough depictions and measurements to recreate the scene at trial. They're asking the judge to permit such "demonstrative exhibits," per KXLY. Prosecutors are also asking Ada County Judge Steven Hippler to block any alibi evidence of the alleged killer, Bryan Kohberger, "unless he takes the stand himself" during his trial, to begin Aug. 11, per WIVB.

Kohberger's defense team said he was "out driving" alone at the time of the murders. That's pretty vague, and "it would be unrealistic at this late date to expect the State to effectively investigate and respond to any new or additional alibi-related disclosures," writes Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson. Prosecutors have also asked to limit arguments about another possible suspect unless the judge first rules that the evidence is relevant. "Literally thousands of tips regarding possible perpetrators were received by law enforcement," writes Thompson. "None of these tips were substantiated." (More Bryan Kohberger stories.)