Arrest Made in Attack on Teslas in Las Vegas

Authorities have charged a cinematographer with an attack on Teslas parked at a Las Vegas collision center earlier this month. Paul Kim, 36, was arrested Wednesday on federal and state charges, NBC News reports. He faces felony counts including arson and possession of an explosive device, jail records indicate. Officials say he damaged five vehicles in an overnight attack by throwing Molotov cocktails and spraying them with gunfire. Two of the Teslas were engulfed in flames, per the Hill . "Resist" was spray-painted on the front doors of the building.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the fire "terrorism," per the Hill, and Attorney General Pam Bondi said attacks on the vehicles will be treated as "domestic terrorism." Kim said he was drinking with a friend when the attack took place on March 18; FBI investigators said they were able to place his car in the area at the time, according to the federal complaint. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the investigation is looking into possible motives, per CBS News. (More Tesla stories.)