He May Be One of America's 'Most Prolific Serial Rapists'

A man named Sean Williams is currently serving a long prison sentence in Tennessee for the production of child pornography, but the 53-year-old's legal troubles might increase in a big way. "The number of allegations against Williams may make him one of the most prolific serial rapists in American history," writes Ronan Farrow in a lengthy account at the New Yorker . Authorities found multiple videos of Williams allegedly assaulting drugged women, not to mention a handwritten list of names beneath the underlined word, "Raped." Farrow's story, however, isn't just about how the longtime businessman in Johnson City had this dark side. It's more about how he was able to get away with his alleged behavior for years, even decades, even though police had received scores of complaints about him being a predator.

One key figure in the story is Kat Dahl, a federal prosecutor in the region who ended up getting abruptly fired for what Farrow suggests are bogus reasons. Dahl alleges that police in Johnson City resisted her efforts to go after Williams on multiple sexual assault allegations brought by local women, including one who plunged five stories from a window in Williams' apartment. And Williams himself talks to Farrow and says he was able to skate free for so long because he paid off police officers and higher-ups. They deny it. Williams is expected to face more sexual assault charges in the near future, and Dahl (now in Atlanta) insists she's not done looking into alleged corruption. "Way back in 2021, I told some of the victims I was going to try and find them answers and find them accountability for what happened. I still intend to keep that promise." (Read the full, sprawling story.)