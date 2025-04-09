Trump Halts $1.8B in Funding for Cornell, Northwestern

More than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and around $790 million for Northwestern University have been frozen while the government investigates alleged civil rights violations at both schools, the White House says. It's part of a broader push to use government funding to get major academic institutions to comply with President Trump's political agenda. The White House confirmed the funding pauses late Tuesday night, but offered no further details on what it entails, or what grants to the schools are being affected, the AP reports. The moves come as the Trump administration has increasingly begun using governmental grant funding as a spigot to try and influence campus policy—previously cutting off money to schools including Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.