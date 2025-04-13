A Minecraft Movie Tops 2025 Releases

After just two weeks in theaters, A Minecraft Movie is already the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025. The Warner Bros. videogame adaptation followed up its blockbuster opening with a second weekend of $80.6 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Worldwide, it's quickly surpassed $550 million. After doubling expectations in its $300 million global debut, the film continued to draw audiences unlike anything else this year. Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, it slid 50% in its second go-around in US and Canadian theaters—an impressive hold after such a big debut, the AP reports.

None of the weekend's new releases—Angel Studios' The King of Kings, the Walt Disney Co.'s The Amateur, Universal Pictures' Drop or A24's Warfare—came close to challenging Minecraft. The King of Kings, an animated tale of Jesus' life aimed at Christian audiences, came in second with $19.1 million in 3,200 theaters. The film, loosely based on a children's book by Charles Dickens, includes a starry voice cast led by Oscar Isaac, Kenneth Branagh, and Uma Thurman. With an "A+" CinemaScore from audiences, The King of Kings is poised to capitalize on the leadup to Easter. Part 3 of Fathom Entertainment's TV series, The Chosen: Last Supper, also is positioned to appeal to Christian audiences. It launched with $6.2 million from 2,296 cinemas.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.