Josh Shapiro, Family Flee Arson at 2am

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family safely evacuated overnight, alerted by state police banging on the door, after the governor's residence was set on fire. An investigation has begun, but law enforcement authorities called the fire arson and have offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case, USA Today reports. The family was in a different part of the residence from where the fire was set, a release said. "Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro posted on X.
The blaze caused significant damage, per the York Daily Record. Fire officials posted photos on Facebook showing smoke coming the building; police arrived about 2am Sunday. Shapiro had posted Saturday evening that he and his family were marking Passover, per the New York Times. Pennsylvania built the 29,000-square-foot governor's residence in Harrisburg in 1968. The building hosts art exhibits and displays state memorabilia in addition to serving as the home of the governor's family, per the Washington Post. The tip line is 800-472-8477.