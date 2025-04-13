Josh Shapiro, Family Flee Arson at 2am

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family safely evacuated overnight, alerted by state police banging on the door, after the governor's residence was set on fire. An investigation has begun, but law enforcement authorities called the fire arson and have offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case, USA Today reports. The family was in a different part of the residence from where the fire was set, a release said. "Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro posted on X.