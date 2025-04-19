SCOTUS Blocks, for Now, New Trump Deportations

The Supreme Court on Saturday blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under an 18th century wartime law. In a brief order, the court directed the Trump administration not to remove Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet Detention Center "until further order of this court." Reuters reports Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the decision, which was issued just before 1am. What you need to know:

The high court's order came in response to an emergency appeal filed Friday by the ACLU contending that immigration authorities appeared to be moving to restart removals under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

It said some men had been put on buses and told they were to be deported, meaning they did not have adequate time to contest their removal. The Supreme Court had said earlier in April that deportations could proceed only if those about to be removed had a chance to argue their case in court and were given "a reasonable time" to contest their pending removals.

Reuters notes that in that earlier order, the Supreme Court did not specify the amount of notice that should be given; various lawyers around the country have requested the migrants be given 30 days' notice.