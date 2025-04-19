2nd Round of Talks With Iran Will Hinge on This Billionaire

Iran and the United States began a second round of negotiations Saturday over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program in Rome, US and Iranian officials said. The talks in Italy over Easter weekend again will hinge on US billionaire Steve Witkoff, the US Mideast envoy of President Trump, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Whether the two men find common ground in the high-stakes negotiations could mean success or failure in the talks. The negotiations will again be mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. More from the AP: