After Slight at Trump, Hegseth, Base Commander Suspended

The US Army has suspended a Wisconsin training base's first female commander after discovering portraits of President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had been flipped around to face a wall. The Army has posted an undated statement on Fort McCoy's website saying Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez has been suspended as the base's garrison commander, per the AP. The statement said the suspension isn't related to any misconduct but provided no other details, saying the matter was under review. It comes after the Department of Defense on April 14 posted photos on X showing portraits of Trump and Hegseth on the base's chain of command wall had been turned to face the wall, adding "an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened."