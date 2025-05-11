Under New Pressure, Putin Offers Direct Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he's open to restarting direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday "without preconditions." The offer comes as Ukraine and key Western allies push Moscow to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the ongoing war, reports the AP . Putin stopped short of that, but he said Russia is "committed to serious negotiations," and isn't ruling out a ceasefire once talks are underway.

What happens next is unclear. Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said in response that he won't agree to talks until Russia agrees to a ceasefire first, per the Guardian. "There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day," he wrote on social media. "We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire—full, lasting and reliable—starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet." Similarly, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Putin's offer falls short, per the BBC. "First, the guns must fall silent before talks can begin."

The push for new talks stepped up this weekend after the leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland made a joint appearance with Zelensky and threatened more sanctions if Russia ignores their proposal for a 30-day halt to fighting, which the US would help monitor. President Trump, back in the White House, wrote on social media after Putin's remarks that it was "a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine," adding, "I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)