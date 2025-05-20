How to Stop Crying Over Onions: Get Sharp

If you tend to tear up when cutting onions, blame syn-propanethial-S-oxide. That's the chemical released when an onion is sliced, triggering the nerves in your eye responsible for producing tears. Thankfully, physicists at Cornell University have figured out a way to limit the problem, though "professional chefs probably aren't going to like it," per New Scientist . Researchers first chopped brown onions at different speeds using blades of varying thicknesses in front of a high-speed camera that could capture particle spray, concluding dull knives and fast cuts throw more irritating chemicals into the air.

They used "a guillotine-style setup" with a steel blade released from above to cut a quarter of an onion, per IFL Science. A dull blade pressed on the skin of an onion, causing it to bend. This meant pressure built up inside the onion, resulting in more explosive particles with the initial cut. In the end, researchers found a dull blade produced as much as 40 times as many droplets as a sharp knife, and these traveled faster through the air—up to 130 feet per second, per New Scientist. They also found the fastest cuts produced four times as many particles as the slowest cuts.

"We find that faster or blunter blades significantly increase both the number and energy of ejected droplets," per the preprint paper shared in arXiv. Though they didn't test this, the researchers suspect that cutting slowly with a sharp blade will result in less irritating chemicals reaching your eyes. Though some experts say chilling an onion in advance slows down the chemical reactions that result in syn-Propanethial-S-oxide, ultimately meaning fewer tears, the authors of this paper found cutting into a chilled onion triggered a "noticeably larger volume" of droplets than with other onions, per IFL Science. (More onions stories.)