It Doesn't Look Good for North America's Reindeer

Reindeer populations across the Arctic are facing a steep decline, with researchers warning that numbers could drop by as much as 80% by the end of this century. The finding, led by scientists from the University of Adelaide and the University of Copenhagen, highlights the North American herds—known locally as caribou—as being particularly vulnerable to ongoing climate change, per a release . While roughly 9 million reindeer remain worldwide, including domesticated animals, North America's wild caribou herds tally about 3.5 million and are considered the most at risk, per CBS News .

The research team behind an article published Wednesday in Science Advances says climate change has already taken a heavy toll, with global reindeer numbers shrinking by nearly two-thirds over the past 30 years. Using ancient DNA, fossils, and modern computer models, the scientists were able to reconstruct 21,000 years of reindeer population trends, finding that previous periods of rapid warming coincided with notable declines. However, the anticipated losses in the coming decades may surpass any experienced in the past.

Damien Fordham, an ecologist at the University of Adelaide, emphasized that only significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, paired with stronger conservation efforts, could help avert the predicted collapse. The decline of reindeer is not just a matter for wildlife managers; the animals help maintain plant diversity across the tundra, playing a key role in the ecosystem. Without them, experts warn there could be a reduction in plant diversity and a further loss in Arctic soil's ability to store carbon—a feedback loop that could accelerate climate change even more.