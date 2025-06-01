Photos Capture Plight of Ukrainian POWs

More than 200 Ukrainian POWs have died while imprisoned since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago. Abuse inside Russian prisons was likely a contributing factor in many of these deaths, according to officials from human rights groups, the UN, the Ukrainian government, and a Ukrainian medical examiner who has performed dozens of POW autopsies. A photo gallery curated by AP photo editors helps tell the story.

Ukrainian soldier Serhii Hryhoriev is among the POWs who died while in captivity. A Russian death certificate said the 59-year-old died of a stroke. But a Ukrainian autopsy and a former POW who was detained with him tell a different story about how he died—one of violence and medical neglect at the hands of his captors. The AP details his story here.