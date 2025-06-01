Photos Capture Plight of Ukrainian POWs

The AP counts more than 200 deaths amid allegations of brutal treatment
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 1, 2025 4:15 PM CDT
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a bus in the Sumy region of Ukraine after returning from captivity in Russia, May 31, 2024.   (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

More than 200 Ukrainian POWs have died while imprisoned since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago. Abuse inside Russian prisons was likely a contributing factor in many of these deaths, according to officials from human rights groups, the UN, the Ukrainian government, and a Ukrainian medical examiner who has performed dozens of POW autopsies. A photo gallery curated by AP photo editors helps tell the story.

  • Ukrainian soldier Serhii Hryhoriev is among the POWs who died while in captivity. A Russian death certificate said the 59-year-old died of a stroke. But a Ukrainian autopsy and a former POW who was detained with him tell a different story about how he died—one of violence and medical neglect at the hands of his captors. The AP details his story here.

  • The officials critical of Moscow say the prison death toll adds to evidence that Russia is systematically brutalizing captured soldiers. They say forensic discrepancies, and the repatriation of bodies that are mutilated and decomposed, point to an effort to cover up alleged torture, starvation, and poor health care at dozens of prisons and detention centers across Russia and occupied Ukraine.
  • Russian authorities did not respond to requests for comment. They have previously accused Ukraine of mistreating Russian POWs—allegations the UN has partially backed up, though it says Ukraine's violations are far less common and severe than what Russia is accused of.
(More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)

