The Goats of Sacramento Are Back

Goats are back on the job in Sacramento, California, called in once again to help head off potential wildfires as the region's temperatures rise. Under a program led by Sacramento County Regional Parks, thousands of goats and sheep are grazing their way through open areas to eat down dry grass and overgrown brush. Officials say the "four-legged firefighters" handle terrain that humans and machinery can't, hitting spots along bluffs and steep cliffs as they move from neighborhood to neighborhood, per the Sacramento Bee .

The county is spending $400,000 on this year's grazing program, drawing from grants and internal budget funds. It's a long-standing approach, but a recent spike in wildfires—185 incidents have been reported on county property—led the county's Board of Supervisors to raise funding. The county now contracts with four grazing companies to cover about 15,000 acres.

Proponents say the benefits go beyond simply chewing through dry vegetation. The California Sheep Commission notes that the animals can boost soil health, curb invasive plant species, and encourage growth of native grass. Grazing is one component of a broader wildfire prevention strategy in the county, which also includes special hand crews and vegetation management permits.

FOX40 notes that how long each grazing period lasts depends on local weather conditions. Liz Bellas, director of Regional Parks, says officials are "doing everything we can to protect our parks and the people who live near them," per the Bee. Want to make sure these gainfully employed grazers are doing what they're tasked with? The City of West Sacramento notes it has a "goat tracker" so locals can keep tabs. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)