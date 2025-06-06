Supreme Court Sides With DOGE on Social Security Data

The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency won twice at the Supreme Court on Friday, securing access to millions of Americans' personal data in Social Security systems while remaining shielded for now from having to disclose information about its own operations. The decisions were released at the same time and came in brief, unsigned orders, as is usual with emergency applications. In both cases, the justices appointed by Democrats split from the majority ruling, the Washington Post reports. The details of the cases include: