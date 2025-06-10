Rangers Hike 11 Miles After Campers Reported Dead

Two campers were found dead at a remote campground in Isle Royale National Park in northern Michigan, the National Park Service says. Rangers hiked 11 miles overnight to the site after receiving a report of two people dead at a backcountry campground on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reports. Rangers reached the scene on Monday and confirmed the deaths of two unidentified people. "The causes of death are unknown at this time," the NPS said in a news release.