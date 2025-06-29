Despite 2 GOP Nays, Senate Advances 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Senate Republicans cleared a major hurdle Saturday in their bid to pass the sweeping "Big Beautiful Bill" measure crucial to President Trump's agenda. They did so by a whisker, with a procedural vote of 51-49, reports the Washington Post. Among other things, the bill seeks to extend nearly $4 trillion in tax cuts, and Saturday's vote sets up a fierce floor debate on a range of related issues, including deep cuts to safety net programs such as Medicaid.
- The dramatic vote happened after hours of negotiations with several GOP holdouts. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Ron Johnson, for example, switched their votes to "aye" after talks with leadership.