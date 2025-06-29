Despite 2 GOP Nays, Senate Advances 'Big Beautiful Bill'

51-49 procedural vote nearly derailed the measure
Posted Jun 29, 2025 6:24 AM CDT
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., arrives for a closed-door Republican meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 27, 2025.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Republicans cleared a major hurdle Saturday in their bid to pass the sweeping "Big Beautiful Bill" measure crucial to President Trump's agenda. They did so by a whisker, with a procedural vote of 51-49, reports the Washington Post. Among other things, the bill seeks to extend nearly $4 trillion in tax cuts, and Saturday's vote sets up a fierce floor debate on a range of related issues, including deep cuts to safety net programs such as Medicaid.

  • The dramatic vote happened after hours of negotiations with several GOP holdouts. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Ron Johnson, for example, switched their votes to "aye" after talks with leadership.

  • But GOP Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky sided with Democrats to block the measure, per the Hill. Tillis said proposed Medicaid cuts would leave too many in his state without health coverage. Congressional analysts say the Senate's version would cut Medicaid by about $930 billion, exceeding House cuts.
  • The bill's path remains far from certain, reports the New York Times. It must pass the Senate, survive a House revote, and overcome opposition from some House members who think the spending cuts are too deep and others who think they are not deep enough. Trump is pressuring Congress to pass the measure by July 4, warning of political consequences for dissenters.

