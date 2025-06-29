Despite 2 GOP Nays, Senate Advances 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Senate Republicans cleared a major hurdle Saturday in their bid to pass the sweeping "Big Beautiful Bill" measure crucial to President Trump's agenda. They did so by a whisker, with a procedural vote of 51-49, reports the Washington Post. Among other things, the bill seeks to extend nearly $4 trillion in tax cuts, and Saturday's vote sets up a fierce floor debate on a range of related issues, including deep cuts to safety net programs such as Medicaid.

The dramatic vote happened after hours of negotiations with several GOP holdouts. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Ron Johnson, for example, switched their votes to "aye" after talks with leadership.