Official's Infamous Waltz With Putin Still Defines Her

When Karin Kneissl was serving as Austria's foreign minister in 2018, she wasn't exactly a household name even in her own country. A "marginal figure" is how Amanda Coakley describes her in a profile at the Guardian. Then came the move that put her on the world's radar, for better or worse. She invited none other than Vladimir Putin to her wedding, and the Russian leader surprised everyone by accepting. In fact, he danced a waltz with her, and the photos were a sensation. "[The dance] was almost OK until the very end, but when she bowed, I was like, we're completely f---ed," a former colleague of Kneissl's tells Coakley. The optics sparked international outrage, fueled questions about Austria's neutrality, and symbolized Vienna's persistent closeness with Moscow."