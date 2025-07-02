Teen Bullies in Tennessee Should Get Used to Walking

Teen bullies in Tennessee are losing their driving privileges. Under a new state law, minors found guilty of bullying or cyberbullying by a juvenile court will lose their driver's licenses—or their ability to get a license—for up to a year. First-time offenders can apply for a tightly restricted license allowing them to drive to school, work, or church. The law passed with broad bipartisan support. The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Lowell Russell, says he hopes it will help prevent "tragic events." "I thought that the driver's license piece would be pretty important to get their attention," he says.

"Bullying can cause long-term harm that results in mental health problems later in a person's life. Most acts of violence and suicides are noted as the result of being bullied. I simply got tired of nothing being done to stop bullying," Russell tells CNN.