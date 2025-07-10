Project Hail Mary Trailer Rockets to 400M Views

Amazon MGM Studios' Project Hail Mary trailer rocketed to a record-breaking 400 million views in its first week, igniting anticipation for the sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling, Deadline reports. That figure sets a new record for an original movie trailer (meaning not a sequel or remake), according to analytics firm WaveMetrix, and marks the biggest trailer launch in Amazon MGM Studios' history—meaning Amazon's history, MGM's history, or Amazon MGM's history. The film is out on March 20, 2026.

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller highlighted the milestone on social media and announced that they, along with Gosling, author Andy Weir, and screenwriter Drew Goddard, will appear at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the film. The movie follows Gosling as science teacher Ryland Grace, who wakes up alone on a spaceship far from Earth, without memories of his identity or how he arrived. As his memory returns, he discovers his mission is to try and prevent the death of the sun. The film is based on the book by Weir, author of The Martian, ScreenRant reports.