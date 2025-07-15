Tesla Reportedly Loses a Sales Bigwig

The drumbeat of dour Tesla stories continues: Sources tell the Wall Street Journal the electric car maker has lost its top North American sales executive, who has been with the company for 15 years. Troy Jones—VP of sales, service, and delivery for the region—has reportedly exited. Electrek reports that for the past five years, Jones was viewed "as the leader of Tesla's retail effort in the US." The Journal paints his departure as the latest in what is shaping up to be a string of big-name employees peeling off.