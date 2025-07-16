'Outback Killer' Dies Without Revealing Victim's Whereabouts

The man whose crime partly inspired the horror film Wolf Creek has died in prison, still refusing to reveal the final secret behind one of Australia's most notorious murders. Bradley Murdoch, convicted of killing British backpacker Peter Falconio in 2001, took the location of his victim's remains to the grave, the BBC reports. Murdoch, 67, died of throat cancer while serving a life sentence in Alice Springs, Australia. The so-called "Outback Killer" was convicted in 2005 of murdering Falconio on a remote highway near Barrow Creek in the Northern Territory. Despite repeated pleas and a standing reward of up to $330,000, Falconio's remains were never found, CNN reports.

Falconio, 28, was traveling with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, when Murdoch flagged down their camper van, claiming to have seen sparks coming from it. Murdoch shot Falconio in the head and abducted Lees, binding her wrists, though she managed to escape and hide in the outback before signaling for help and being rescued. Prosecutors argued that Murdoch likely disposed of Falconio's body somewhere in the wilderness between Alice Springs and Broome—a stretch nearly 1,000 miles long.

Murdoch always maintained his innocence and twice failed to overturn his conviction. He died in palliative care on July 15, a day after the 24th anniversary of Falconio's death, and his passing is now under review by the Northern Territory Coroner. Officials expressed regret that Murdoch's silence denied the Falconio family the answers they have sought for over two decades. The Northern Territory's "no body, no parole" law meant Murdoch would not have been eligible for release unless he disclosed the body's location. Police say they remain committed to fully resolving the case and are still seeking information from the public.