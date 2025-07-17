Trump Yanks $4B From California Bullet Train Project

The Trump administration has pulled $4 billion in federal funding for California's ambitious high-speed rail project, signaling a major setback for the long-delayed effort to link San Francisco and Los Angeles by train. The Department of Transportation announced the decision on Wednesday, citing concerns over missed deadlines, persistent budget overruns, and doubts about future ridership, reports the Guardian . A recent Federal Railroad Administration report also highlighted that California hasn't identified $7 billion in additional funds needed to complete a critical 171-mile stretch between Merced and Bakersfield.

The full vision for the system calls for roughly 800 miles of track and trains with top speeds reaching 220mph, with plans to eventually extend service north to Sacramento and south to San Diego. California High-Speed Rail Authority officials have pushed back on the federal move, calling the decision "misguided" and pointing to ongoing construction work in the Central Valley. They also emphasized that Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget would commit at least $1 billion annually for the next two decades to keep the project on track.

Critics, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, have labeled the rail as a "boondoggle" and "train to nowhere" and questioned the state's management, per the AP. Newsom fired back on social media, saying he won't take advice "from the guy who can't keep planes in the sky." Originally backed by a $10 billion bond approved by voters in 2008, the rail's projected price tag has ballooned from $33 billion to as much as $128 billion, with completion nowhere in sight, per the Guardian. A little less than a quarter of the project's funding is said to have come from the federal government. The tug-of-war over said funding isn't new: Trump revoked a $929 million grant in 2019, which President Biden restored in 2021.