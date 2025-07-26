Trump's Peace Pick Likes 'Competent White Men' at Top

A top State Department official who was fired in President Trump's first term for appearing at a conference attended by white supremacists, and who has a history of incendiary statements about race, has been picked to run the US Institute of Peace. Darren Beattie will keep his current job while serving as acting president of the independent nonprofit, which Congress funds, the department said. The Trump administration tried earlier this year to dismantle the organization, which assists global efforts for diplomatic solutions to conflicts, the New York Times reports. The announcement of Beattie's new assignment said, "We look forward to seeing him advance President Trump's America First agenda in this new role."