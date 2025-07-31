Cops: NYC Shooter Paid $1.4K to His Boss for Rifle

The man behind Monday's deadly Midtown Manhattan shooting bought his AR-15-style rifle from his boss at a Las Vegas casino, New York police officials revealed on Wednesday. Shane Devon Tamura, 27, paid $1,400 for the weapon, but authorities haven't disclosed if the transaction was illegal, per the New York Times . The seller, who supervised Tamura at the Horseshoe casino, is cooperating with investigators and faces no charges in New York. Authorities say that earlier reports that the seller had supplied only parts of the rifle were inaccurate, per the AP .

Tamura left behind a suicide note in his Las Vegas apartment, where police also discovered psychiatric meds, a drug used to treat epilepsy, and a prescribed anti-inflammatory. Authorities also discovered a tripod for his rifle, an empty revolver box, and some ammo. The suicide note, made out to his parents, expressed regret and a sense of having let them down. "When I look into you and Dad's eyes, all I see is disappointment. I love you Mama. I'm sorry," he wrote in the note, which was read to reporters.

Tamura was arrested in September 2023 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after allegedly becoming agitated when asked to leave a Las Vegas casino and provide his ID. Investigators in the latest case now remain in Las Vegas, interviewing Tamura's colleagues, friends, and family to piece together his mental health history and try to understand what brought him to New York City. The attack unfolded at 345 Park Ave., leaving a police officer and three others dead; authorities say Tamura died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.