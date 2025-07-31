Honeymoon Turns Tragic for Young Dad, Daughter

A newlywed couple's honeymoon ended in tragedy with a devastating crash in Kentucky last week. Hunter Lyons, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Oakleigh, were killed on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle was struck head-on by a Ford F-150 that veered across the center line on Kentucky Route 261 in Breckinridge County. Both vehicles erupted in flames following the collision, per Fox News .

Macey Lyons, who'd married Hunter just a week before, survived and was hospitalized with burns at the University of Louisville Hospital. The family had been returning from their honeymoon in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Macey's mother, Leigh Ann Payne-Weisser, shared the news on Facebook, asking for prayers and support for her daughter and the grieving families. The F-150's driver, 48-year-old Joseph Maynard of Owensboro, also died at the scene. The cause of the truck's sudden crossing into oncoming traffic remains under investigation.

Hunter was remembered in his obituary as an active member of Constantine Missionary Baptist Church, known for his enthusiasm for music and the outdoors. Oakleigh was described as a child with an infectious smile and a spirited personality. In the wake of the accident, friends and relatives have started fundraising efforts to help Macey manage mounting expenses, per WFIE.