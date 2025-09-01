Xi, Putin, and Modi Send Message to US

At a summit in Tianjin, eastern China, on Monday, the leaders of China, Russia, and India offered a carefully choreographed show of unity aimed at the West. Cameras caught Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi exchanging handshakes and laughter, with Modi at one point linking hands with Xi and Putin, who represent an alternative world order challenging the US, per the New York Times . The summit was part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which drew over 20 regional leaders and featured speeches that subtly rebuked US foreign policy. Xi urged members to reject "Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation," while Modi endorsed multilateralism and a larger global role for countries like India.

The discussions, coming as the US escalates tariffs on India and tightens its stance toward China and Russia, are seen as a response to Washington's hardline trade policies, which have nudged India closer to the other two powers. Modi's warm gestures, including a shared limousine ride and lengthy conversation with Putin, marked a shift from India's traditionally cautious approach to relations with China and Russia.

While China and India remain at odds over territorial issues, Modi said there was an "atmosphere of peace and stability" between them, per the BBC. India's economic reliance on the West cannot be easily replaced by Russia, whose economy is weakened by sanctions. But as one analyst tells the Times, "the White House should grasp that its policies will result in other countries looking for alternatives to meet their interests."