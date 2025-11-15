Boston U Student Faces Backlash for ICE Tip Claim

A Boston University student is facing online backlash after claiming he'd alerted immigration authorities about workers at a local car wash, leading to a federal raid. Zac Segal, a junior at the school and president of the BU College Republicans, wrote on social media earlier this month that he'd "been calling ICE for months" about alleged undocumented workers at Allston Car Wash, located near the university campus, per the New York Times . After federal agents detained nine employees—five women and four men—Segal posted online that his calls had finally been answered and referred to the detained workers as "criminals," encouraging others to call in similar tips.

Segal's comments sparked hundreds of critical responses online, including denunciations and threats, though he also received praise from some corners. Segal later defended his actions in a follow-up post, saying his goal was to "protect my community and uphold the rule of law," and he condemned threats against him. The BU College Republicans' Instagram page, meanwhile, was flooded with angry comments, with some calling for Segal to be deported himself. The national College Republicans of America, however, backed Segal, urging members to report suspected illegal activity to ICE.

"Zac Segal is a hero, and we are proud to call him one of our own," said the group's president, Martin Bertao, in a statement, per Boston.com. Despite Segal's claims, federal officials said the Nov. 4 raid was based on law enforcement intel, not on tips from Segal. Todd Pomerleau, an attorney for the detained workers, said they were arrested while vacuuming cars by heavily armed agents. He also disputed Segal's characterization of the workers as criminals, saying the group includes siblings and a 67-year-old who has lived in the US for 30 years.

Pomerleau added that there has been significant community support for his clients. Meanwhile, Boston University President Melissa Gilliam said Segal's post had prompted "many concerns," and that the school would lend its support to "those who are distressed by this situation, as well as ensuring the safety of all others." She also called for respect for the "dignity and worth of all people."