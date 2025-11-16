Grey's Anatomy Actor Has Same Cancer as His Character

Viewers of Grey's Anatomy learned this week that longtime character Dr. Richard Webber has prostate cancer. It's a plot twist with a purpose: It turns out that actor James Pickens Jr., who portrays Webber, has the same diagnosis, and he's using the news to raise awareness, reports People. The 71-year-old put out an Instagram video and spoke with Black Health Matters about the news, and he urged men, particularly Black men, to be proactive about the risk.
- "It's not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family," he tells BHM. "My father had it. He had a lot of brothers, (and) several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn't gotten it."