Disney Content Goes Dark on YouTube TV

Companies have failed to agree on licensing deal
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 31, 2025 1:11 PM CDT
Disney Content Goes Dark on YouTube TV
The YouTube TV logo.   (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Disney content has gone dark on YouTube TV, leaving subscribers of the Google-owned live streaming platform without access to major networks like ESPN and ABC. The development comes after the companies failed to reach a new licensing deal. Depending on how long it lasts, the dispute could particularly impact coverage of college football matchups over the weekend—as well as NBA and NFL games—on top of other news and entertainment disruptions that have already arrived. In the meantime, YouTube TV subscribers who want to watch Disney channels could have little choice other than turning to the company's own platforms—which come with their own price tags. An explainer, from the AP:

  • Why is Disney content not on YouTube TV today? Disney content was pulled from YouTube TV after a carriage agreement expired on Thursday. The two sides have been unable to reach a new deal to continue licensing Disney channels on the platform—resulting in the current blackout. YouTube TV says that Disney is proposing terms that would be too costly, resulting in higher prices and fewer choices for its subscribers. Google's streamer has accused Disney of following through on "the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic"—and claims that the move also benefits Disney's own streaming products like Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.
  • Meanwhile, Disney says that YouTube TV has refused to pay fair rates of its channels—and is therefore choosing "to deny their subscribers the content they value most." The entertainment giant also accused Google of "using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor."
  • What channels are impacted? ESPN and ABC are among the biggest networks that YouTube TV subscribers can no longer access amid the dispute. And beyond those top sports and news offerings, other Disney-owned content that is now dark on the platform include channels specific to US college athletic regions, like the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference. NatGeo and FX are also impacted.

  • Where else can I watch ESPN and ABC? Consumers can continue to watch Disney's sports programming on the company's own ESPN offerings—but it will come with an additional cost. For streaming, the network launched its own platform earlier this year under the same ESPN name, starting at $29.99 a month. Other Disney content can be found on platforms like Hulu, Disney+ and Fubo. Again, those come with their own price tags. Disney also allows people to bundle ESPN along with Hulu and Disney+ for $35.99 a month—or $29.99 a month for the first year.
  • How long could the dispute last? YouTube TV and Disney have acknowledged that the disruption is frustrating, and both maintain that they're still committed to finding a resolution. But only time will tell. YouTube TV and Disney have been down this road before. In 2021, YouTube TV subscribers also briefly lost access to all Disney content on the platform after a similar contract breakdown between the two companies. That outage lasted less than two days, with the companies eventually reaching an agreement.

