Disney Content Goes Dark on YouTube TV

Disney content has gone dark on YouTube TV, leaving subscribers of the Google-owned live streaming platform without access to major networks like ESPN and ABC. The development comes after the companies failed to reach a new licensing deal. Depending on how long it lasts, the dispute could particularly impact coverage of college football matchups over the weekend—as well as NBA and NFL games—on top of other news and entertainment disruptions that have already arrived. In the meantime, YouTube TV subscribers who want to watch Disney channels could have little choice other than turning to the company's own platforms—which come with their own price tags. An explainer, from the AP: