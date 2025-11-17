YouTuber Arrested in Florida After Alleged Traffic Stunt

YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested in Miami Beach early Saturday after police say he blocked traffic to film a social media video and was found carrying drugs, CBS News reports. Officers reported that Doherty was part of a group that entered the roadway around 3am on Washington Avenue in the city's Entertainment District.

Doherty, who police say was trying to interact with officers in order to "create video content," allegedly ignored multiple commands to leave the street, despite warnings that he would be arrested if he did not comply. At one point, Doherty told officers he would comply "once I'm done with this bet," according to arrest documents. TMZ has video allegedly showing Doherty arguing with officers in the street.

Police say he was arrested in the middle of the road, and a search turned up half of an oval-shaped orange pill with "3" imprinted on it, which police identified as a Schedule II amphetamine, along with a container holding three hand-rolled cigarettes suspected to be cannabis. No active warrants were found during a records check, and Doherty was taken to a police holding facility for booking.

The 22-year-old, who is known for stunt and prank videos, faces charges of possessing amphetamine and marijuana, as well as resisting an officer without violence. Miami Beach police issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to enforcing public safety laws "regardless of celebrity status." Doherty, who has more than 28 million subscribers across all social media platforms per People, later posted a TikTok video showing him leaving jail, declaring, "I'm a free man, baby. Let's go." He was wearing a shirt bearing his own mugshot, as posted on TMZ's website, in the video, the gossip site reports.