In Defense of Pigeons, the Original City Survivors

Pigeons, long dismissed as flying vermin, appear to be having something of a rebrand. Actor Sarah Paulson helped kick it off last month with an impassioned defense on the Las Culturistas podcast , declaring that "pigeon hate must be stopped" and reminding listeners that the birds were bred by humans to live in cities, have transported messages in wartime, and often pair up with lifetime partners, reports Mother Jones . Paulson's plea found an audience: The clip has drawn around 7 million views on Instagram , with even singer-songwriter SZA chiming in approvingly with a hearty "YEA!"

But 2025 was turning into the year of the pigeon even before Paulson's rant took off. Major outlets lined up to rehabilitate the bird's image: The New Yorker urged readers to feel for "barefoot" pigeons navigating dangerous urban terrain; the New York Times Magazine dubbed them the "unsung hero" in cities around the globe; and a Guardian essay argued that humans once cherished pigeons, and that the birds haven't forgotten.

PBS has also weighed in with its documentary Nature: The Pigeon Hustle, touting the birds as streetwise, social, and tough. Science provides support as well. Recent research suggests pigeons may use their inner ears to tap into Earth's magnetic field for navigation. Other studies have found they can flag breast cancer in medical images, distinguish Monet from Picasso, and recognize individual human faces.

Charles Darwin was an early superfan, calling pigeon-watching "the greatest treat" and using their wide variation to help build his theory of evolution. Why this sudden wave of pigeon appreciation is happening now is anyone's guess, but the case being made is straightforward: For a species that carried our messages, fought in our wars, and thrives in the human-built world, a little basic respect may be overdue.