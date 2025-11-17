Bribery Plot Derails Drug Trial of Former Boxer

A federal trial against a former heavyweight boxer took a bizarre turn on Monday in New York City: Three men were charged with trying to bribe one of the jurors, reports the New York Post . As a result, the judge dismissed the jury as opening arguments were about to begin in the case against Goran Gogic. The native of Montenegro, who boxed professionally from 2001 to 2012 and compiled a 21-4-2 record, is accused of being a major cocaine trafficker, per the AP .

The three bribery suspects—Mustaga Fteja, Valmir Krasniqi, and Afrim Kupa—were arrested on obstruction of justice charges. According to a court complaint, Fteja met with one of the jurors last week and offered him money to vote for an acquittal when the time came. Prosecutors say one of the recorded conversations in the case includes Kupa confirming the amount—"one, one hundred thousand"—and specifying that the payment would be made in cash.

Gogic, meanwhile, is facing accusations of moving 22 tons of cocaine valued at more than $1 billion from Colombia to Europe via the United States. The trial in Brooklyn is now postponed for 30 days and will resume with a new—and anonymous—jury.