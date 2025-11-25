Melania Trump Welcomes Christmas Tree to White House

First lady Melania Trump on Monday welcomed this year's official White House Christmas tree, a white fir from Michigan that arrived by horse-drawn carriage. The tree, which came from Korson's Tree Farms, arrived at the North Portico. It was delivered by a pair of Clydesdales named Logan and Ben in a carriage driven by one of three men in top hats, the AP reports. "It's a beautiful tree," the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.