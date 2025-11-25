DOJ Goes Back to Judges With New Epstein Law

The Justice Department on Monday renewed its request to unseal grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking cases, arguing the material should be made public under a new law requiring the government to open its files on the late financier and his longtime accomplice. The filings are among the first public indications that the department is working to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires that it make Epstein-related files public in a searchable and downloadable format within 30 days of President Trump signing it into law. That means no later than Dec. 19, the AP reports.

US Attorney Jay Clayton cited the law—passed by Congress last week and quickly signed into law by Trump—in asking Manhattan federal Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer to reconsider their prior decisions to keep the material sealed. The Justice Department interprets the transparency act "as requiring it to publish the grand jury and discovery materials in this case," said the eight-page filings, which also bear the names of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The department asked for expedited rulings allowing the release of the grand jury materials, which contain testimony from law enforcement witnesses but not victims, arguing that the new law supersedes existing court orders and judicial policies that "would otherwise prevent public disclosure."

The department said any materials made public could be partially redacted to prevent the disclosure of victims' personal identifying information. The transparency act compels the Justice Department, the FBI, and federal prosecutors to make public vast troves of material they've amassed during investigations into Epstein's decades-long sexual abuse of young women and girls. Trump could have released many of the files before the act was passed.