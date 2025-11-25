White House to Appeal Dismissal of Comey, James Cases

The White House announced Monday that the Department of Justice will challenge a federal judge's dismissal of criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Hill reports. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the decision by US District Judge Cameron Currie, who ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed US attorney who brought the charges, was not eligible to serve in the position. Leavitt defended Halligan's qualifications and legal standing, stating that the administration believes Halligan was properly appointed.

She also suggested the judge's ruling was an attempt to protect Comey and James, both of whom have publicly criticized President Trump. The cases could potentially be revived in the future with a different prosecutor, as the judge's order dismissed the cases "without prejudice," and Politico reports that Comey has already made it clear he expects Trump to target him again. CNN, however, calls the dismissal of the cases a "major," "embarrassing" setback for the administration. Halligan, a former White House aide, became US attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia in September after her predecessor resigned under White House pressure to indict Comey over his 2020 congressional testimony.

Comey was indicted on two federal charges shortly after Halligan took office, while James was indicted weeks later on fraud charges. In both cases, Halligan was the only prosecutor to seek indictments from grand juries. Comey and James argued this made the charges invalid and required dismissal before trial. Leavitt called the judge's decision "unprecedented," but Halligan is the fourth Trump-aligned US attorney that a judge has found to be unlawfully serving. Halligan will, however, continue to serve in her post, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday.