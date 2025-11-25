World  | 
World's New Biggest City Last Clocked In at 33rd

Nine of the world's 10 largest cities are now in Asia
Men ride their motorbikes with the city skyline in the background, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.   (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

The world has a new most populous city. According to a new United Nations report, Jakarta has overtaken Tokyo, which previously held the top spot but is shrinking due to Japan's aging population. The Indonesian capital, which sat in 33rd place in the last ranking in 2018, now has nearly 42 million residents, per NBC News. Dhaka, Bangladesh, is second with 36 million people, though it's expected to take the top spot with 52 million residents by 2050. Nine of the 10 largest cities are now in Asia, which hosts 19 of the 33 megacities worldwide. The 10 biggest cities by population:

  1. Jakarta, Indonesia—41.9 million
  2. Dhaka, Bangladesh—36.6 million
  3. Tokyo, Japan—33.4 million
  4. New Delhi, India—30.2 million
  5. Shanghai, China—29.6 million
  6. Guangzhou, China—27.6 million
  7. Cairo, Egypt—25.6 million
  8. Manila, Philippines—24.7 million
  9. Kolkata, India—22.5 million
  10. Seoul, South Korea—22.5 million
