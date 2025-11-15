Looking for a Cool Place to Work? Check These Out

Sick of the daily grind—maybe not the work itself, but the place you work for? Perhaps it's time to start exploring other options. The latest rankings of the best employers worldwide from Fortune Media and Great Place to Work may help. "These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited," says Great Place to Work chief Michael Bush, per a release. The winners were selected after a review of more than 9 million employee surveys that tapped into the thoughts of 25 million-plus workers. The top 10 firms to punch in for: